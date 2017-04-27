Pig racing on this weekend for a great cause

Pig racing is on again this weekend at the Sugarland Tavern for Give Me 5 For Kids.

THE long weekend is here and what better way to spend it than by helping to raise money for sick children while getting together with family and friends.

The Sugarland Tavern's Carpark Pig Racing is on again this Sunday, with the event kicking off fundraising efforts for Give Me 5 for Kids.

Co-ordinator Estelle Pretorius said in the past two years, Sugarland Tavern had raised more than $16,200 for the charity initiative.

"The Give Me 5 for Kids is a community-based appeal that raises funds for the children's wards at the Bundaberg hospital by enabling them to purchase vital equipment required to assist sick children where it really matters,” she said.

Sugarland Tavern's general manager Scot Booth said pig racing, supported by Great Northern Brewing Co and the tavern, was an annual event that generated lots of fun for the whole family.

"Our aim is to get many local businesses involved to help with the fundraising by sponsoring the pigs to race while we also run raffles, a Calcutta, plus race sweeps giving everyone plenty of chances to win,” he said.

"We are excited to support the Give Me 5 for Kids Charity again this year and to help make a difference.”

Expressions of interest for local businesses who wish to take part in the Give Me 5 for Kids fundraising can contact Estelle on 4155 4315.

Upcoming events