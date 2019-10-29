‘Pig’: Michelle Payne lashes out at horse owner

Jockey Linda Meech steers Thought Of That to victory in the Ladbrokes Classic. Picture: AAP

Jockey Linda Meech steers Thought Of That to victory in the Ladbrokes Classic. Picture: AAP

MELBOURNE Cup-winning Michelle Payne has lashed Brae Sokolski on Twitter, calling the prominent owner a "pig" over the decision to sack jockey Linda Meech in Saturday's Group 1 Victoria Derby.

Responding to Sokolski's defence of the "unpopular" decision, Payne tweeted: "Not for the public to decide but the public can recognise you as a pig". The tweet was later deleted.

A noted campaigner for women's rights, Payne famously scolded racing's male-dominated establishment after winning the 2015 Melbourne Cup on $101 shot Prince Of Penzance.

"It's such a chauvinistic sport, a lot of the owners wanted to kick me off. Everyone else can get stuffed (who) think women aren't good enough," she said in her post-race interview.

Meech, who has ridden the colt in each of its past two wins, was preparing to ride the $4 second favourite in Saturday's Group 1 feature.

But after galloping the three-year-old on Tuesday morning trackwork she was later told by trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace that Mark Zahra would be riding Thought Of That at his next start.

Michelle Payne weighed in with her opinion owner Brae Sokolski’s call to dump jockey Linda Meech from Thought Of That.

News of Meech's axing angered some punters, who questioned what the star jockey had done wrong to find herself off the potential star.

But Sokolski is adamant owners have made the right and "pragmatic" decision.

"I know it's going to be unpopular and I know I'm probably getting lambasted on Twitter but so be it," Sokolski said. "I make the decision, it's the right decision for the horse and the owners, it's not a decision for the public."

Sokolski polled the ownership group on Tuesday morning, shortly after final acceptances and the majority sided with booking Zahra instead.

"We knew it was always going to cause some controversy and wasn't always going to be a popular decision," Sokolski said.

But yeah let’s have Linda come in early trackwork to give him the final gallop for Saturday before we tell her.... #ordinary — Kathy O'Hara (@Kathy_ohara) October 29, 2019

Oh dear 😳 but Linda has won two straight on the horse (most recent runs) and no male jockey has ever won on the horse. Thought of That? https://t.co/z3NWekAM8B — Jo McKinnon 🐴 (@Jo_McKinnon) October 29, 2019

"(It's) absolutely nothing against Linda. It's just that Mark was available (and) he'd done work on the horse, as much work as Linda had, and we just felt that the best chance the horse was going to get was with him aboard.

"It was just a very pragmatic decision, not to say that loyalty has no place in racing, it does, and Linda's been on countless numbers of horses for me and (has) always done a terrific job but it's a hard decision but it's a decision that had to be made and I stand by it."

Sokolski said Zahra's Group 1 experience in high-pressure races was the decisive factor for the call.

Mark Zahra has won the ride on Thought Of That. Pic: Getty Images

Earlier this week Maher, co-trainer of the exciting colt, pumped up Meech's credentials.

"She does a lot for the stable. And she does a lot for the industry," he said.

"I think she rode the most winners of any jockey last year, and it's great to have her knowledge in the stable weekly. She wins more than everybody else, so it's great to have her on our horses.

"She's actually a very, very good on-pace rider. She's a good rider all-round anyway, but she's very good on pace and it just suits that horse."

Former champion trainer Peter Moody was critical of the timing of the decision, just four days out from one of the year's biggest races.

Brae Sokolski says it was a tough call. Pic: Stuart McEvoy/The Australian.

"She done a very good job on him the past two but I guess you have to respect the owners, they have to put their hand in the kick and pay the bills," Moody said.

"But I really feel for Linda in that circumstance.

"I think the fact she found out on Tuesday morning is very disappointing for her. She's galloped the horse this morning and was cock-a-hoop and very pleased and then learned post galloping the horse that she wasn't there to ride the horse on Saturday."

Thought Of That has been entered in both the Derby and the Mackinnon Stakes (2000m) on November 9, with connections leaving their racing options open.

Trainer Ciaron Maher is a big fan of Meech. Pic: AAP

It’s incredible that a four-length win wasn’t enough for Linda Meech to retain the ride on Thought Of That, she’s one of the best frontrunning jockeys going around 🤦‍♂️ — Christopher (@TheNoochHS) October 29, 2019

The connections of Thought of That need to buy a full length mirror and have a good hard look at themselves 🤬 imagine sacking Linda Meech after she rides it a treat last start. If ever there was a perfect combo it’s her & that horse 🤦🏻‍♂️ absolute rubbish decision 🤬🤬🤬 — Nick Cahill (@nickcahill9) October 28, 2019

Tarcoola has enjoyed watching the rise of Thought Of That through the ranks with his brilliant recent wins. We have also admired the great riding of him by Linda Meech who understands his assets very well. We are now very disappointed that she will not be riding him next time. — Tarcoolastud (@Tarcoolastud) October 29, 2019

Linda Meech gives Thought of that a great ride in the Caulfield stakes and then gets dumped off for the Zahra in the derby. But why... #pleaseexplain #vicderby — Kyal Thompson (@King_Kyal16) October 29, 2019

The decision to replace Linda Meech on Thought Of That is completely baffling. I just don't get it. #horseracing — Stephen Rodgers (@Steve_Rodgers) October 28, 2019

Linda Meech proves you don't have to be dead to be stiff. Rode Though Of That beautifully last two starts, yet replaced by Mark Zahra for Saturday's VRC Derby. — Daniel Miles (@danielmiles) October 29, 2019

Thought Of That has rocketed in to $4 for the Derby with Ladbrokes, after opening at $51, following a maiden win at Donald and then victory in the Group 3 Norman Robinson Stakes (2000m) at Caulfield.

The Mark Newnham-trained Shadow Hero was an easing $3.40 favourite for Saturday's Derby after drawing barrier 10 on Tuesday morning.

Thought Of That remained $4 second elected after drawing barrier one with Soul Patch ($4.80) and Warning ($8.50) the only other horses in single figures.

Geelong Classic winner Long Jack eased to $18 after receiving barrier 16.

Connections of Thought Of That celebrate with Maher after their Caulfield Cup Day success. Pic: AAP

