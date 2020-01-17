Pig hunters become hunted, end up in court

TRESPASS TROUBLE: The Murgon Magistrate Court has heard how Charles Joseph Lammonde came to trespass on a Durong property four times in search of wild pigs.

HUNTERS ended up getting caught themselves after crossing a Durong property four separate times while tracking wild pigs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Steven told Murgon Magistrates Court on Tuesday that Charles Joseph Lammonde Jnr and Charles Willmont Lammonde Snr were on a pigging trip.

The court was only able to hear the charges laid against the younger of the two as Lammonde Snr was unable to attend the court date.

Wondai's Lammonde Jnr, 29, pleaded guilty and his lawyer indicated the man's father would plead guilty at the next mention.

"At 1am on the 13th of November the defendant (Lammonde Jnr) unlawfully entered this property (on the Chinchilla Wondai Rd)," Sgt Stevens told the court.

"Police later ascertained he was hunting wild pigs - he did so without permission. He used a Mitsubishi Triton and a spotlight.

"The vehicles entered the paddock through the neighbouring property and exited the property by cutting a hole in the fence.

"The property's camera system captured the vehicle leaving the property and the defendant was standing in the rear tray.

"The vehicle was registered to the defendant's father."

The court was told the defendant went back to the Chinchilla Wondai Rd property and proceeded to enter unlawfully and trespass on November 20, but the duo discovered the fence had been repaired.

"The CCTV footage then shows the defendant then had his father use a cutting implement to cut each wire strand of the fence," Sgt Stevens said.

The pair again entered the premises twice more on November 22 and 24, he told the court.

Sgt Stevens explained to the court that trespassing of this nature could introduce unwanted species of weeds to the cultivated wheat paddock.

"Not only did the defendant and his father again proceed to damage the property's fence to gain access in and out of the paddock, the landowner has informed us there is a real biosecurity concern," he said.

The court heard the police attended the defendant's home address on November 28, 2019, the same day Lammonde Jnr uploaded a picture of a pig hunt to his public Facebook page:

Charles Lammonde Jnr uploaded this photograph to his personal Facebook account on November 28, 2019, the same day police attended the defendant's home address in Wondai.

Lammonde Jnr, pleaded guilty to all six charges including four counts of trespass and two counts of wilful damage.

The defendant's lawyer, Tim Campion, said his client was attracted to the paddock as a hunting location for its visibility.

"They've gone back to the same location again for the same reason, the paddock provides great visibility for pig hunting with dogs," Mr Campion said.

Mr Campion argued his client, a father of a five-year-old daughter, would not be capable of paying back a large fine as he only received $1200 a fortnight and most of that went towards supporting his child.

Lammonde Jnr expressed his regret to Magistrate Louisa Pink when she began to address him.

"It was the wrong thing to do," he said.

"I accept that you express that remorse," Ms Pink said.

"I'm taking into account the early plea of guilty in imposing a penalty on you today.

"But you and your father went onto another person's land and while it may have seemed attractive for you to go pigging on that property because it's wide, open land, it is someone else's property.

"The first time and you cut the fence to leave that property and then on subsequent times you cut the fence twice (after) it had been repaired and you still came through and trespassed on the paddock.

"You potentially introduced weeds onto their property, and you knew you weren't meant to be there.

"The fact the fences were repaired clearly should have sent you a message they didn't want people in there."

After taking into account Lammonde Jnr's financial situation and responsibilities to his daughter, Ms Pink ordered a conviction be recorded against him and fined him $900.