Pig hunter guilty of trespass

A HUNTER who went into a state park to shoot feral pigs west of Maryborough has been convicted of trespass, and having ammunition when not authorised.

Dylan Blake Warmington, 21, from Childers, pleaded guilty by way of a letter to Bundaberg Magistrates Court to the offences of Trespass; and not having authority required to possess explosives - ammunition.

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt said Warmington (pictured) owned a Toyota Hilux that was filmed on CCTV when trespassing in the State Forest near Doongul at 5.30pm on Sunday, August 27.

When detectives searched Warmington's home at 11am on December 5 some boxes of ammunition had been found.

Senior Constable Blunt said the boxes found in his bedroom held shot gun shells, and .22 calibre and .270 calibre ammunition.

He said CIB detectives had been investigating the unlawful killing of cattle in the forest areas when Warmington's vehicle was captured on surveillance footage.

Snr Cnst Blunt said no one had been held responsible for the killings.

Warmington told police the ammunition belonged to a friend who had been shooting with him, and who he declined to name.

"He says they had been hunting feral pigs in the forest,” Snr Cnst Blunt said.

Warmington, in his letter to the court, said he had not realised he was trespassing.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Warmington $1000. Convictions were not recorded.