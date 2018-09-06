Pig day out planned for top fundraiser's farewell

AND THEY'RE OFF: Catch piglet races at the Bucca Hotel on Saturday.

AND THEY'RE OFF: Catch piglet races at the Bucca Hotel on Saturday. Brenda Strong

BUCCA might only have a population of 1000 people, but patrons of the town's watering hole are worth their weight in gold when it comes to raising money.

The Bucca Hotel is a leading fundraising hotspot in the region for the Leukaemia Foundation, and UGLY bartender Jayne Philp is a seasoned veteran who is this year defending her two-year title as champion loose change collector.

"We've already raised about $13,000,” Ms Philp said.

"We do get a lot of visitors out here and we've been hosting a range of events since the fundraiser officially began on August 1, including raffles, trivia nights and a '70s dress-up party.”

The UGLY Bartender of the Year Competition - Understanding, Generous, Likeable You - has raised on average $1.8m a year over the past decade.

This weekend will conclude the six-week fundraising period, and the Bucca barmaids are hoping to go out with a bang - that might sound more like an oink - on Saturday.

"This weekend we'll have Noah's Pig Races as the last fundraiser for the year,” she said.

GOOD CAUSE: Bucca Hotel bar tender Jayne Philp (front left) and her team are preparing for their final weekend of fundraising for the Leukemia Foundation with a pig racing event. CONTRIBUTED

"There will be six little piggies and they've all been sponsored by 12 local businesses who have collectively covered the $3600 fee to bring them here.

"The pigs will each have little jackets with the sponsors names embroidered and participants will be able to either buy the pig for one of the races, or place a bet on one.”

Leukaemia Foundation fundraising officer Sue-Ellen Pitt said Ms Philp will have raised about $30,000 in her four years of campaigning, and it would be sad to see her retire. A Yamaha 50cc motorbike valued at over $1800 will also be raffled.

The family event fit will begin at 2pm on Saturday.