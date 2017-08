The sow is believed to have been protecting its piglets when the attack happened.

A WOMAN is in Bundaberg Hospital after a pig bit her in the crotch.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman, believed to be in her 50s, was attacked by the sow protecting its piglets at Duingal, near Gin Gin.

Paramedics arrived at the Duingal Rd property about 6.45am today and treated the woman.

She sustained cuts to her knee, upper thigh, and groin area and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.