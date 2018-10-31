Pies claim first victory

IN CHARGE: Captains Greg Brady from the Vikings, Luke Owen of the Taipans, Andrew McKay of the Parklands Pies and Jarrod Laycock from the Heat.

CRICKET: Taking to the pitch for the very first Aussie Home Loans Bundaberg T20 Premier League match, Betta Heat and Parkland Pies were eager to put on a good show.

And based on reports from the competing captains, the crowd was not disappointed.

Parklands won the game by 18 runs.

Parklands captain Andrew McKay said the first game for the premier league was a "good night out” with a good crowd.

Heading into the match, McKay said the focus would be on the Pies' batting and having won the toss the next protocol was to get as many runs up as possible.

With the aim of the competition to promote the sport within the community, the skipper said there was some "good-natured banter” between the teams.

McKay said with the support of an enthusiastic crowd, the intensity of the game was heightened and saw everyone playing a great game - despite the nerves.

The captain of the Betta Heat, Jarrod Laycock, said it was "a really great night” that was well organised and had a crowd which was vocal in their support from the stands.

"It was a really good atmosphere to play in,” Laycock said.

He said the standard of cricket played was about the same to that of other competitions.

With one game to be held each week until December 7 before the tournament takes a break for Christmas and New Year, be sure to head down to Salter Oval on a Friday for all the premier league action.

The competition resumes on January 18 with finals to take place on March 2 between the top two sides on the ladder.

This Friday will see Searle's RV Vikings take on Takalvans Taipans at Salter Oval from 6.30pm for Round 2.