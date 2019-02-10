Win’s a win: Time to get over low AFLW scoring

Collingwood captain Steph Chiocci says she “couldn’t care less” about low scoring in AFLW. Picture: AFL Media/Getty Images

Collingwood captain Steph Chiocci says she "couldn't care less" about low scoring in AFLW after the Pies were held to the equal lowest total in league history.

Collingwood's 1.3 (9) in a 17-point loss to Melbourne at Victoria Park tied the mark set by Greater Western Sydney in Round 2 last year.

Despite the embryonic nature of the competition, the lack of scoring has again been a topic of debate in season three.

But Chiocci emphatically dismissed any suggestion the players were bothered.

"No, couldn't care less to be honest. If we win a game and we kick 1.1 and they don't kick anything then we win," Chiocci said.

"I couldn't care less what the score is. Obviously we'd like to be kicking goals and winning games, but if we win a game and it's a low score then it means absolutely nothing to us."

A strong crosswind made scoring difficult at Victoria Park, with Sarah Dargan kicking Collingwood's only goal with four minutes left.

"The competition is still evolving," Magpies coach Wayne Siekman said.

"We're a young side and we're learning. We made some big decisions in the off-season and brought a lot of youth and talent in.

"Today, we came up against one of the favourites to win this the last two years and again this year and their midfield is better than anyone's."

