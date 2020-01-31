Pies and Taipans chase their first title

Takalvans Taipans captain Luke Owen and Parklands Pies captain Simon Kelly check the Salter Oval pitch before tonight's T20 cricket final.

Takalvans Taipans captain Luke Owen and Parklands Pies captain Simon Kelly check the Salter Oval pitch before tonight's T20 cricket final.

CRICKET: Parklands Pies captain Simon Kelly says the time for thanking the Takalvans Taipans is over.

The side is out there to win the Aussie Bundy Big Bash.

The Pies and Taipans face each other tonight in the decider at Salter Oval.

The Pies qualified after a dramatic final game of the season, which saw the Taipans beat the Betta Heat to make it.

The result put the Pies in, but the side won’t be doing the Taipans any favours now.

“I thanked them two week ago,” Kelly said.

“But now it's a rivalry.”

Pies head into the clash as the red hot team of the competition, winning their past two matches including one against the Taipans in game 10.

“It’s T20 cricket, anyone can win,” Kelly said.

“We beat the Taipans in the last game and we’re going to use that momentum hopefully.

“But we don’t mind going into Friday as the underdogs.”

The Pies have 13 to choose from in the contest but Kelly is confident of a good team.

“If we bat we want to start off early and well in the powerplay,” he said.

“(We also want to) try to limit the damage that someone like Sean Stuchbery in the top order can do.

“We know if we can get on a roll we can put pressure on them.”

For the Taipans the key word is redemption after missing out on last year’s final because of a rain impacted match.

“We want to go one better than last year,” Taipans captain Luke Owen said.

“It was unfortunate circumstances, you can’t control the weather.

“We’ve controlled the circumstance coming to now and our destiny is in our own hands.”

But Owen said the side needed to turn up on the day and deliver not only for themselves but for owner Dale Rethamel.

“We got to make sure we play 40 overs of good cricket,” he said.

“We’ve got the squad to do the job and repay the faith that Dale has had with us to pick us.” The game starts at 6.30pm.