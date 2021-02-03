Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Artist impression of the viaduct proposed for North Bundaberg.
Artist impression of the viaduct proposed for North Bundaberg.
News

PIER PRESSURE: The issue with north flood evacuation plan

Mikayla Haupt
3rd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queries about why the proposed Bundaberg North evacuation plan hasn't been priorised have been raised amid the push to actualise the Bundaberg East Levee.

Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith has repeatedly called for the Federal Government to invest in the levee, after the state promised $42.5m for the project during the recent election.

But before the Federal Government gets out the cheque book, they've asked the State Government to complete a business case on the levee, which is underway.

In meantime the NewsMail has sought clarity about the State Government's position on the Bundaberg North evacuation route.

According to the Bundaberg 10-year Action Plan, during major flood events northside properties are isolated and the window for evacuation is narrow.

Which is why a two-lane viaduct on the eastern side of Hinkler Avenue from the roundabout at Bundaberg North State School to the existing Tallon Bridge was proposed as part of the Action Plan.

A viaduct is a bridge that is long or a series of bridges that connect two points together and are similar in height.

The plan was to ensure properties weren't isolated and give them more time to get out.

However, the State Government has concerns the viaduct would change the flow of flood water.

According to the evacuation plan documents, during future flood events nearby areas will experience a low increase of flood levels and flood water velocity due to the new viaduct piers.

Artist impression of a viaduct connection to the existing Tallon Bridge.
Artist impression of a viaduct connection to the existing Tallon Bridge.

Mr Smith said the Bundaberg East Flood Levee had been recognised by the council, department and State Government has having the largest benefit in terms of cost of living, flood mitigation and protection of people's lives and livelihoods in Bundaberg.

He said flood mitigation was not a subject for politicians to "play games".

"Disaster resilience is the responsibility of both State and Federal Government, which is why the Palaszczuk Government has committed to funding half of the costs, by putting $42.5 million on the table," Mr Smith said.

"Unfortunately, the modelling of an extended viaduct and off-ramp stemming from the Tallon Bridge has demonstrated a change to the flow of future flood waters that would increase flooding for residents living in Bundaberg North.

"However, the Government has installed water level monitoring that will warn and trigger the need for early evacuation to ensure the safety of residents in Bundaberg North."

He said these findings have been made public knowledge through the publishing of the 10 Year Action Plan fact sheets.

 

Bundaberg MP Tom Smith and Federal Labor Senator for Queensland Murray Watt speak with Julie Stewart from Stewart and Sons Coaches about what a flood levee would mean for her family's business.
Bundaberg MP Tom Smith and Federal Labor Senator for Queensland Murray Watt speak with Julie Stewart from Stewart and Sons Coaches about what a flood levee would mean for her family's business.

Mr Smith also assured Bundaberg North residents "the design of the East Levee does not allow for increased flooding from water flowing back across the river".

The levee documents state the proposed levee has been designed to ensure that its construction will not make flooding worse elsewhere.

"The hydraulic model of the Burnett River was used to address this very issue for a range of potential levee options," it reads.

"The potential levees were modelled, and the change in flood level outside of the levee was measured.

"In general, it is possible to displace water from areas like Bundaberg Creek and Kendall Flats but not from areas like the Burnett River and the North Bundaberg floodplain.

"The suitability of a particular location for a levee depends on the existing patterns of flow during a major flood."

Artistic impression of the viaduct proposed for North Bundaberg.
Artistic impression of the viaduct proposed for North Bundaberg.

 

MORE STORIES

'Got to get it right': New hospital concept designs revealed

TESTING PARADISE: Anchor trials at dam explained

SERVO, SHOPS, MORE: Big plans for Bargara project revealed

bundaberg east levee bundaberg north evacuation route flood mitigation member for bundaberg tom smith
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NO SYMPATHY: Man loses car, cops fine for hooning

        Premium Content NO SYMPATHY: Man loses car, cops fine for hooning

        News MAGISTRATE: “You have an appalling traffic history … I stopped counting your speeding convictions at 10.”

        • 3rd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Family’s win in vet bill compensation

        Premium Content Family’s win in vet bill compensation

        News The puppy was hit by an Australia Post contractor in the driveway of the family...

        • 3rd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        FISHING REPORT: Barra are back on as season returns

        Premium Content FISHING REPORT: Barra are back on as season returns

        News Here are some of the top spots to drop a line around the region this week.

        • 3rd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Revealed: Why Qld is the stolen vehicle capital of Australia

        Premium Content Revealed: Why Qld is the stolen vehicle capital of Australia

        Crime Children responsible for half of all Queensland car robberies

        • 3rd Feb 2021 5:24 AM