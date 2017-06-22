Piece of cake wish

Love to bake? Then get your arpon ready and help the Make A Wish Foundation put a smile on sick children's faces.

MAKE-A-Wish is calling on Bundy residents with a penchant for pastries to don their aprons, pick up a mixing bowl and join in Bake A Wish - where it's literally a piece of cake to help make life-changing wishes come true for sick children and teenagers.

CEO Gerard Menses said everyone was welcome to get involved in the delicious fundraiser, which officially launches on July 1.

"People can hold a bake sale, arrange a morning or afternoon tea, challenge colleagues to a Bake,” Mr Menses said.

To take part go to www.bakeawish.org.au and download the fundraising kit to help promote your event.