Pie fan’s petition demands GF result review

ALMOST 5000 people have signed an online petition pushing for the 2018 AFL grand final result to be reversed because of poor umpiring.

Collingwood fan Rod Craven started the petition following the Magpies' heartbreaking loss to West Coast on Saturday.

"This petition is being brought to your attention in regard to serious concerns by the football public, especially supporters of the Collingwood Football Club who believe that certain umpiring decisions in the 2018 AFL Grand Final were either wrongly awarded, were missed entirely and eventually were what cost the Collingwood Football Club the premiership," Craven began.

He then goes on to highlight three incidents during the match that left him fuming.

1) "The video replay judgement of the goal given to West Coast in the first qtr clearly showed that the ball was touched as it crossed the line, not by the boot of the WCE player but came off another part of his body and was clearly a behind. The resultant score should then have read 1.3 instead of 2.2.

2) "The video replay of a Collingwood behind at the same end in the last qtr clearly showed that no WCE player had deflected the flight of the ball, then the result should have been declared as a Collingwood goal. The resultant score would then be 12.7 instead of 11.8.

Chris Mayne, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom react after the final siren. Picture: AAP Images

3) "The illegal blocking shepherd on Brayden Maynard with two minutes to play should have been paid as a free kick to Maynard as it was considered an act of interference which allowed the West Coast player to goal. The decision should have then allowed Maynard possession to clear the ball and in so doing the goal to West Coast would not have eventuated, giving them a final score of 11.8 for the game."

But wait, Craven wasn't finished just yet.

He continues to highlight 50-50 umpiring decisions before demanding that "either the result reversed, or the game declared a no-result and replayed in its entirety at a future date."

Good luck, Rod! Go to change.org if you'd like to sign the petition.