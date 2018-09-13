Maynard ready for karate kid Greene

Magpie Brayden Maynard looks set to take on the Giant task of stopping GWS star Toby Greene.

COLLINGWOOD defender Brayden Maynard says he is "up for the task" of stopping Greater Western Sydney spearhead Toby Greene in a match-up that shapes as critical to the outcome of Saturday night's semi-final at the MCG.

Greene returned from injury in style last weekend, playing a major role in the Giants' crushing 49-point elimination final win over Sydney with 27 disposals and three goals.

Brayden Maynard will be hoping to fist away plenty of marking chances from gun Gi0ant Toby Greene. Picture: Getty Images

Described by leading football analyst David King as the Giants' best and most important player, Greene has managed just eight games this season due to injury but has averaged 16.6 disposals, 6.9 score involvements and kicked 16 goals.

Maynard, who rated his toughest opponents this year as Hawthorn's Luke Breust and Richmond's Daniel Rioli, said while he was ready for the challenge it would take a team approach to nullify the impact of Greene.

"I'll find out (today) for sure but if I do get the job I'll take it like every other week, like every other small forward," Maynard told the Herald Sun.

"It's just another job on a small forward. He's in some serious form at the moment but I'll just play him the way I do with every other small forward and hopefully we get the result I want.

Giant Toby Greene holds the key to the contest for GWS. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"There's a bit of scrutiny around his marking at the moment so I've probably got to do my best to try and stop that but I reckon I'll have help with Tyson Goldsack and the other backmen. We play as a backline and as a team so I'll be getting help from other players if I do play on him but I'm sure I'll be up for the task."

Maynard said he would watch plenty of vision this week to prepare, but Greene was different to many small forwards with his ability both in the air and when the ball hit the ground.

"Seeing the vision during the week is something you have to do and you have to adapt to him a bit," he said.

"I feel like it's a great learning curve because you have to try your best to stop everything."

Maynard is a vastly improved player in 2018. Picture: AAP

Maynard, who turns 22 next Thursday, admitted some nerves during the first final of his 70-game AFL career against West Coast last weekend and said the crowd was "intimidating", especially in the final quarter.

"Not having that experience going into my first final was something I was a bit worried about but having that under my belt for the second final I'm looking forward to what's to come," he said.

"I reckon the crowd will be a big difference this week. If we can get the crowd to go crazy like West Coast supporters did I reckon we'll have a good chance of winning the game."