‘If not my son it would’ve been someone else’s’

The toppled swing set lies over a crest at the Maleny Airbnb property

The toppled swing set lies over a crest at the Maleny Airbnb property

THE furious parents of a little boy who was killed at a Sunshine Coast Airbnb property last month have hit out at the organisation and the owners of the property where the tragedy happened.

Four-year-old Marco Seraji was using a wooden swing set on a scenic property near Maleny on September 23 when it gave way and fell onto his head.

Exclusive photos obtained by News Queensland from moments after the tragedy show large drag marks in the red soil where the swing appears to have slid before its collapse.

Several adults who witnessed the ordeal and tried to save Marco said the swing set was on uneven ground.

Marco Seraji, 4, died in the tragedy

Marco (left) with his parents and sister

Marco's father Arastoo believes the tragedy was an accident waiting to happen.

"If it wasn't my son it would've been someone else's," he said.

"This is a tragic incident, it should be investigated. I do not want this happening again to any child.

"The Health and Safety (authorities) and property owners should check all properties before putting it on the market."

Airbnb has promised to conduct an urgent review of its policies regarding structures on properties.

A front-on view of the scene of the swing set collapse

Australia and New Zealand country manager Sam McDonagh would not say how many people had died at Airbnb properties since the start of 2016, but said the organisation was offering its full support to the Seraji family.

"We have launched a review into our policies regarding structures on the property of listings, as the safety of our community is our priority," he said.

But Mr Seraji said it was too little too late for his wife and daughter Melisa, who at the height of their grief go searching for Marco.

Large drag marks can be seen in the red soil.

"We are really angry, we just try to come back to our normal life - just we can't," Mr Seraji said.

"We miss Marco everywhere, my wife and my daughter just cry and look for Marco.

"We stayed in our friends' house for two week because we can't come back... to our house any more. I moved to another address three days ago."

The incident remains under investigation.

The owners of the property where Marco died did not return calls yesterday.

Marco Seraji’s family are still struggling to come to terms with his death.