PICTURES: Blanket of 'snow' covers Childers

SNOW: Grand Hotel manager Sean Docherty said the cyclone-like storm had left a snow-like layer of hail at the front of the Childers pub. Sean Docherty

THE Childers community were taken by surprise this afternoon after a "mini cyclone” passed through the unsuspecting township.

Grand Hotel manager Sean Docherty said the storm, which lasted no longer than 10 minutes, left a layer of "snow-like” hail outside the the pub.

"We've lost about eight sheets off the roof, some of the clear lights are gone, we've got water through the pub and it looks like we've got snow out the front,” Mr Docherty said.

"The really heavy part of it only lasted for about five minutes but that was like a cyclone passing over.

"It blew through pretty hard. It was so heavy that we couldn't see Federal Hotel across the road.”

The manager said they knew there was a storm coming, but never expected it to hit so hard.

"The damage isn't bad, but it's bad enough,” he said.

"McDonalds is flooded, IGA has had a bit of damage, and we're just getting into the clean-up efforts now.”

BoM meteorologist Harry Clark said Childers was in the direct line of the storm, which struck early afternoon.

"It looked pretty intense,” Mr Clark said.

He said while Childers didn't have an official observation of rainfall, the nearby Old Range Rd recorded 54mm, with most of this falling in less than an hour.

"It was heavy rain in a short time,” Mr Clark said.

He said the reports of a wild storm from locals would be consistent with what the bureau had warned, with wind speeds up to 90kmh predicted.

However, Mr Clark said there was not enough evidence at this stage to class the storm as a "super cell”.

He said these were often assessed in the aftermath and with a lack of observation stations in the Childers area, he wasn't sure if this would be done.

Mr Clark said the storms were unlikely to hit again, now they have passed and gone north of Bundaberg.

A southerly change tomorrow is expected to see more stable conditions return.