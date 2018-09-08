PICTURES: $1.5m stunning Bargara penthouse for sale

The Penthouse at the Classique in Bargara.

The Penthouse at the Classique in Bargara. www.coastlinerealty.com.au

THE perfect apartment doesn't exist - but the single-level penthouse of Classique comes pretty close.

The $1.5 million top floor apartment features three bedrooms, three bathrooms - and has complete, uninterrupted views of the blue ocean waters of Bargara.

Penthouse balcony view. www.coastlinerealty.com.au

Coastline Realty principal Charlie Winten said luxury apartment living did not get much better than this.

"It is a very special unit, all in one level,” Mr Winten said.

"It is one of those apartments you can really live in and retire in; big, spacious and functions really well for apartment living.

"This is true apartment living with beautiful 180 degree sweeping views of the lovely seaside and a huge balcony.”

Modern living and dining area. www.coastlinerealty.com.au

Pool at the Classique. www.coastlinerealty.com.au

With two balcony areas - a 70sqm entertainer's balcony and a 22sqm rear northern balcony - there is no shortage of space for entertaining or relaxing.

APARTMENT LIVING: The open plan living and entertainment spaces have uninterrupted ocean views. www.coastlinerealty.com.au

The apartment features direct lift access, which Mr Winten said only adds to the security and peace of mind that comes with living in the 316sqm apartment.

"There are only seven units in that complex and it is tightly held,” he said.

"That means it is not a heavily populated building, and security is a strong point.”

With the original owners moving in to a new life adventure, Mr Winten said this was the perfect chance for buyers looking to grab a bite of Bargara real estate. "It is convenient to everything,” he said.