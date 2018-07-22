Menu
Barolin Nature Reserve at sunset On Friday afternoon Brian Cassidy
Environment

PICTURE SPECIAL: A stunning week of nature in Bundy

22nd Jul 2018 11:40 AM
WE'RE often too busy to appreciate that we have paradise on our doorstep.

So we asked NewsMail photographer Brian Cassidy to capture some of those special moments that make our region so special.

The pics in this photo gallery were all taken in recent days.

The stunning main image was taken on Friday afternoon and shows an area many Baragara locals drive past daily, but rarely look at and fully appreciate.

"It's the Barolin nature reserve, right next door to the Bargara State School,” Brian said.

"This time of the year doesn't often offer as many opportunities with cloud and colour in the sky for a sunset.”

The picture to the right of a Fig Bird was shot near Mon Repos on Friday morning.

"These birds are pretty common to the area. It's nice to get up early in the morning and go for a walk with the camera.”

