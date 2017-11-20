Picture book to Cut the Glow

NEW BOOK: The first turtle X23103 has arrived for the 2017-18 turtle season at Mon Repos. Ranger Jess McKenzie and volunteers Nikki Williamson and Lynelle Davidson help out. Now a book has been released to help the turtles.

A PICTURE book created by local Bundaberg children to protect marine turtles from light pollution will be launched as part of the celebrations to mark 50 years of turtle research and conservation in Queensland.

On Saturday November 18, as part of the VIP event to honour the crucial work of rangers, volunteers, wildlife officers and researchers like Dr Colin Limpus, Too Bright Tonight will be officially unveiled.

Too Bright Tonight was produced by Hinkler Central Shopping Centre in partnership with the Mon Repos Turtle Centre, with all proceeds going back to the Turtle Centre.

National Parks, Sport and Racing (NPSR) Director General Tamara O'Shea said the book perfectly illustrated the connection between the local community and the marine turtles that nest and hatch at Mon Repos beach every year.

"This picture book Too Bright Tonight promotes the region's Cut the Glow program and was written and drawn by local school children,” Ms O'Shea said.

"This book is another example of how much the people in Bundaberg and surrounding regions care for the future of our turtles.

"Thank you to Hinkler Central for your very generous donation of proceeds from this fantastic children's book.”

Hinkler Central Centre Manager Renee Pukallus said the Centre was pleased to support the important work done by the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

"The book, Too Bright Tonight, was delivered in partnership with children from schools across the Bundaberg region, to help raise awareness of human activities that threaten the survival of turtle species,” Ms Pukallus said.

"By capturing the enthusiasm of young people in the community, the aim of this book is to provide tangible support for organisations responsible for environmental stewardship and protection of the very special turtles who regularly return to our shores.

"We're proud to be doing our part to support this ongoing conservation work, and contributing to a program that is important to our Hinkler Central community.”