PICS, VIDEO: Police investigate cause of van fire

UPDATE: Sergeant Tim Lowth said a man had lost his possessions and his car after it was engulfed by flames.

Sgt Lowth said initial investigations suggested the man may have parked his vehicle in the area last night to camp.

Initially, it was not known how the fire started.

Sgt Lowth said the man was in police custody, while they investigate further.

He said the local Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews had done a fantastic job to extinguish the fire.

Sgt Lowth said while there was no direct threat to structures or people, with the current dry conditions, a nearby school and residential area, it was lucky the fire break was in place and emergency crews on the scene.

EARLIER: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are responding to a small fire which broke out in Avoca.

A van and surrounding grassland caught fire earlier this morning just before 10am.

Two urban and one rural crews are working to extinguish the fire.

The fire began on the corner of Johnston and Bolewski Streets.

