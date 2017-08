Tony Zhong waits for his opponent to make his next move.

THE best chess players from around the region competed at the Thabeban School last weekend in the Bundaberg Open.

Juniors and seniors battled each other to see who would be the ultimate chess champion in the region.

International Chess Master Stephen Solomon won the Open overall and was presented with a trophy from Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson after winning the event.