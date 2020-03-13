Menu
Debbie Gordon snips off the first of her daughter Josie Gordon's pigtails during the World's Greatest Shave at Woongarra State School. Looking on is Frazer Markey who also had his hair shaved. Together the students raised over $2200 for the leukaemia foundation.
News

PICS: Shear fun at event

Rhylea Millar
13th Mar 2020 5:30 PM
COMMUNITY spirit is high in Bundaberg, with plenty of locals signing up to the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave campaign this year.

Donations raised throughout the campaign will assist the Leukaemia Foundation in funding support services and resources for patients and their families, as well as research to find a cure for blood cancer diseases.

Students Josie Gordon and Frazer Markey put their hair on the line yesterday, when it was shaved off at their school parade.

While they said goodbye to their hair, it didn't seem to worry the pair of friends, as they giggled throughout the hair-raising event.

Together, the students from Woongarra State School, raised more than $2,200 for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

To make a donation to this campaign and to see who else has been brave, by committing to the World's Greatest Shave, visit worldsgreatestshave.com.

