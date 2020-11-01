PICS: Golfers spend day on the green for a great cause

IT WAS a perfect day to play a few rounds of golf for a good cause on Friday, with sunny and clear skies.
Hosted by The Friendlies Private Hospital, the charity golf day is an annual event that aims to raise funds for local lifesaving services that support patients.
Open to all levels of golfing experience, both corporate and individual teams registered to play in a four-ball ambrose tournament, with players teeing off at 11am.
Foundation and volunteer co-ordinator from The Friendlies Maria Ebert organised the day and said it was a great turn out, with about 144 players heading out on the green this year.