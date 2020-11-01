Menu
News

PICS: Golfers spend day on the green for a great cause

Rhylea Millar
1st Nov 2020 2:00 PM
IT WAS a perfect day to play a few rounds of golf for a good cause on Friday, with sunny and clear skies.

Hosted by The Friendlies Private Hospital, the charity golf day is an annual event that aims to raise funds for local lifesaving services that support patients.

Open to all levels of golfing experience, both corporate and individual teams registered to play in a four-ball ambrose tournament, with players teeing off at 11am.

Foundation and volunteer co-ordinator from The Friendlies Maria Ebert organised the day and said it was a great turn out, with about 144 players heading out on the green this year.

The team of volunteers from the Friendlies Private Society Hospital. Foundation and volunteer co-ordinator Maria Ebert holds the competition trophy. Picture: Rhylea
The team of volunteers from the Friendlies Private Society Hospital. Foundation and volunteer co-ordinator Maria Ebert holds the competition trophy. Picture: Rhylea
