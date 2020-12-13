PICS: Cars and bikes fill Bundy streets, help families in need

VINTAGE car and motorcycle enthusiasts were out and about in Bundaberg yesterday, all in the name of a very special cause.
Organised by owners of local business SHIFT Automotive Bundaberg Brad and Kirstin Trimble, a car and bike run was held to raise donations for local families in need.
Requesting non-perishable food items and toys to participate, all contributions were donated to Angels Community Group.
Volunteers from the local non-for-profit organisation will distribute items to more than 200 Bundy families doing it tough.
Here are just some of the photos from the day.