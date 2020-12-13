PICS: Cars and bikes fill Bundy streets, help families in need

VINTAGE car and motorcycle enthusiasts were out and about in Bundaberg yesterday, all in the name of a very special cause.

Organised by owners of local business SHIFT Automotive Bundaberg Brad and Kirstin Trimble, a car and bike run was held to raise donations for local families in need.

Requesting non-perishable food items and toys to participate, all contributions were donated to Angels Community Group.

Volunteers from the local non-for-profit organisation will distribute items to more than 200 Bundy families doing it tough.

Here are just some of the photos from the day.

Cars were lined up down Turner and the surrounding streets, before taking off towards Elliott Heads. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Arthur Downie and Kevin Pratt ready to rock 'n' roll. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Arriving at local mechanics workshop SHIFT Automotive Bundaberg bright and early on Saturday morning, participants drove or rode to the Elliott Heads foreshore. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Gail Mole with Sandy and Joe. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Arthur Downie, Cassandra Hill and Paul Surmon. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Kathy Behan, Ron Lynch and Liz Dredge. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Vintage car and motorcycle enthusiasts were out in force yesterday, all in the name of a very special cause. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Rodger said he left his favourite car at home as it looked like it was going to rain. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Robert King. Picture: Rhylea Millar