WHILE the skies remained cloudy and despite the forecast of rain on Saturday, it didn’t stop Bundy locals and holiday-goers from venturing out to the Botanical Gardens.

There were families, couples and groups of friends who took advantage of the change in weather and conditions, to play football, explore the playground and enjoy a nice picnic.

Connecting with nature, guests spent time checking out the park’s residents – lizards, ducks and turkeys.

It was the perfect day out for families, including this happy-go-lucky group featuring (B to F) Taylor, Kelly, Alan, Chelsea and Isabelle Goodare. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Ian and Denyse Corner enjoying a nice day out together. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Not sure who enjoyed the gardens more – Adam Thompson or his pet dog Trevor. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Lily Kingston, Izzy Bainbridge and Noah Bainbridge met a friend at the Botanical Gardens. If you zoom in, you may just see him. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Dressed in their best sun-safe attire, Nerida and Steve Smith enjoyed walking around and taking in the beautiful gardens. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Jaidyn and Adam English stopped by the pond to watch the ducks. Picture: Rhylea Millar