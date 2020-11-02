PICS: Bundy camps outside for very worthy cause

Event organiser Jodi Morris from Community Lifestyle Support, with Mel Stevens and Panzer. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Event organiser Jodi Morris from Community Lifestyle Support, with Mel Stevens and Panzer. Picture: Rhylea Millar

CAMPING out for a very worthy cause, Bundaberg residents nominated each other to sleep outside for an entire night to raise funds for the 1500 people living on the streets in the Wide Bay region.

Handing over their mobile phones and any other electronics for the night, participants each donated $100 to the cause, sat around the camp fire and played games, before calling it a night, sleeping on cardboard boxes.

Event organiser Jodi Morris who works at Community Lifestyle Support, said she was thrilled by the enthusiasm and generosity of the Bundaberg community, raising more than $12,000 for the cause, which raised money to secure backpacker beds for the homeless.

With the help of Gail Mole from Angels Community Group and re-elected State Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, the event was a great success.

Jodi Morris, Mel Stevens and Panzer having a rest after setting up camp for the night. Picture: Rhylea Millar

The purpose of the Camp Out for a Cause event is to raise funds for backpack beds which were donated to the homeless. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Held Community Lifestyle Support, participants set up camp outside, sat around the camp fire, listened to music and played games. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Event organiser Jodi Morris initially set a goal of raising enough funds to purchase 10 backpack beds, but thanks to the support of the Bundaberg community, the event raised more than $12,000, securing almost 100 backpacker beds. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Wearing the Camp Out for a Cause shirts, Tim Richards and Tyler Davis were dressed to impress. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Sleeping bag ready, Kirsty Stewart was joined by Panzer, who was full of excitement on the night of the event. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Nominating themselves to sleep on cardboard boxes for the entire night, Damien Tracey and Tania Pavlicevich weren’t fazed by sleeping under the stars. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Teaming up with Community Lifestyle Support, Gail Mole from Angels Community Group helped out with the special event too. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Event organiser Jodi Morris from Community Lifestyle Support, with Mel Stevens and Panzer. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Chris Foley was happy to be part of the worthy cause. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Caitlin Mitchell and Renee Artup dressed in the perfect camping outfits. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Courtney Hersom nominated her boyfriend Troy Harvey to camp outside. Picture: Rhylea Millar