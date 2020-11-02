Menu
Event organiser Jodi Morris from Community Lifestyle Support, with Mel Stevens and Panzer. Picture: Rhylea Millar
PICS: Bundy camps outside for very worthy cause

Rhylea Millar
2nd Nov 2020 5:00 AM
CAMPING out for a very worthy cause, Bundaberg residents nominated each other to sleep outside for an entire night to raise funds for the 1500 people living on the streets in the Wide Bay region.

Handing over their mobile phones and any other electronics for the night, participants each donated $100 to the cause, sat around the camp fire and played games, before calling it a night, sleeping on cardboard boxes.

Event organiser Jodi Morris who works at Community Lifestyle Support, said she was thrilled by the enthusiasm and generosity of the Bundaberg community, raising more than $12,000 for the cause, which raised money to secure backpacker beds for the homeless.

With the help of Gail Mole from Angels Community Group and re-elected State Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, the event was a great success.

