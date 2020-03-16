PICS: Bold and the beautiful act

ONLOOKERS cheered across the region this weekend, as they watched residents like Taryn Juster participate in the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

Donations raised throughout this year's campaign will assist the Leukaemia Foundation in funding support services and resources for patients and their families, as well as research to find a cure for blood cancer diseases.

To donate and see who else has been brave, by committing to the World's Greatest Shave, visit worldsgreatestshave.com.

