Picnics on the farm on the cards for Splitters

AFTER a trying couple of months Splitters Farm is excited to reopen to the public.

Co-owner Carly Clark said it would be open on Saturdays and Sundays for self-guided tours and picnics.

“We are very happy to reopen in some capacity. It has been a difficult couple of months trying to feed all the animals and pay for the vet bills, the donations have helped cover the costs but the tours fund us,” Ms Clark said.

“When people get here they can self-guide their way around the farm and feed the animals.

“Everyone gets a pool noodle and if they can touch someone, they’re too close.

“Then there is a picnic hamper at the end of the tour with beautiful local food from Alowishus.”

While excited to open the farm, Ms Clark said the business was not out of the woods yet so was continuing to raise money on its Facebook fundraiser throughout May.

“I think this weekend is a wait and see what happens,” she said.

“We don’t want anyone to be complacent because that will set us back, so we are airing on the side of caution and encouraging everyone to abide by the health regulations.

“We are trying to make it fun by giving people a pool toy for distancing, we have hand sanitiser and are having everyone spray their hands before and after touching the animals.”

Ms Clark said the pandemic had thrown a spanner in the works for their grand camping plans but if restrictions allowed they would open in some capacity.

“We still hope to open for unpowered camping in June for self-sustainable campers who don’t require amenities but the coronavirus has set us back in offering 5 class amenities,” she said.

“We will keep pushing forward.”

Splitters Farm can be supported by visiting their Facebook page or purchasing a gift card for Mother’s Day for tours and picnics.

To book a tour visit splittersfarm.com.au.