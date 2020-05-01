Menu
Picnic blanket ready to be rolled out again

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
1st May 2020 3:50 PM
AFTER five weeks of shutdown due to coronavirus measures, a local Bundaberg business will be back up and running thanks to restrictions being eased this weekend.

The Picnic Basket is taking bookings again and will be holding picnics for families of the same household from this weekend.

Owner Amanda Gazdagh said she was excited to be back up and running.

“It’s so exciting, we only started in October and just started to get good momentum, we were getting bookings every week so we want to hit the ground running,” she said.

“I’ve had a lot of inquiries and bookings as well, people are ready and want to get out with family.

“It’s about feeling normal again as well, getting out and enjoying the company of family, kicking back at one of our great destinations, eating great food in a beautiful setting when you don’t have to lift a finger, that’s what we’re all about.”

Ms Gazdagh said even during the shutdown she was receiving inquiries.

“I couldn’t trade at all, so I basically had to shut down everything,” she said.

“We wanted to try and do out bit. There were a few inquiries for people booking picnics at their homes but I just couldn’t.

“It was very disheartening and took a bit of a financial blow but we’re hoping now we can just go forward and be positive and take the steps to getting back in business.”

She said she was looking forward to working again.

“I’m looking forward to get out there, trying to get the ball rolling and getting people involved,” she said.

“I’ve got kids myself and it’s been hard on them, we can’t get out and do things together.

“I guess with that little bit of an ease in the restrictions, getting out with your families and enjoying each other’s company outside will mean a lot to people and I’m looking forward to creating those beautiful experiences for people again.”

She said some of the most popular places for picnics were on the coast.

“The most popular has been Bargara near Neilson Park,” she said.

“For me, one of the prettiest places is Burnett Heads, the coastal region there is absolutely stunning, there’s little pockets everywhere along there everyone should get out and visit.”

