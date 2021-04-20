PICKQLD: New campaign to attract workers to Bundy region

BFVG managing director Bree Grima said it was disappointing there hadn’t been much uptake on the government’s $1500 relocation grant program. Picture: ANDY ROGERS

BFVG managing director Bree Grima said it was disappointing there hadn’t been much uptake on the government’s $1500 relocation grant program. Picture: ANDY ROGERS

Just days after the LNP called out the state government's relocation grant program, Agriculture Minister Mark Furner announced a new campaign to attract seasonal workers to the state's food bowls.

The #pickqld Winter Harvest 2021 campaign will target job seekers across the country, as well those who escape winter in Queensland and stay in regional areas.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima said the campaign was a good way to showcase the regions short on workers.

"As we head into the Winter season there will be different regions that require workers compared to the summer season," she said.

"Given we crop 52 weeks of the year we have year round worker requirements. We need as much support as possible to showcase the Wide Bay as a great region to visit and work."

Seasonal workers are also still able to apply for a $1500 grant to assist with accommodation and transport costs associated with travelling and staying in remote locations.

Ms Grima said the low uptake of the grant so far indicated the funds should be used in other ways to support the agriculture industry in the winter season.

"We'd like to see this funding reallocated to assisting quarantine requirements of incoming workers," she said.

"The region's low housing vacancy rate also impacts on the ability of people looking to relocate. Unless they are looking to stay in a hostel there are no houses available for rent and this needs to be addressed before we can expect to attract people to the region."

In addition to the #pickqld campaign, Mr Furner also announced last week the arrival of more than 550 Pacific workers over the next two months, to complement the 1223 that have already arrived and started work.

72 of the workers arriving will be based in the Wide Bay region.

Ms Grima said a number of farms around the region had already had applications approved to host seasonal workers.

"From Wallaville and South Kolan to Monduran these workers will be employed by agribusinesses from citrus to vegetable crops," she said.

"There are still a number of applications pending and if approved will greatly assist those growers who have been proactive and worked with the programs available to host these workers in the region.

"The horticulture sector is heavily reliant on seasonal workers with up to 70 per cent of the workforce being itinerant.

"With up to 1300 workers continuing to leave the country each week our labour pool is fast diminishing. Without workers we cannot plant, manage and harvest our crops."

Mr Furner said the #pickqld campaign was one of a number of initiatives the Queensland Government had in place to support food supply to consumers.

"Queensland residents travelling to take up harvest work could be eligible for up to $1500 under the Back to Work in Agriculture Incentive Scheme," Mr Furner said.

"There is also support to industry through Queensland Agricultural Workforce Network officers and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' regionally-based Agriculture Coordination Officers who work with growers on workforce issues including recruitment, training and retention.

"The Department is also supporting quarantine arrangements for agricultural workers arriving as part of the Pacific Labour Scheme and Seasonal Worker Program."

