Picking pretty posies for mum's special day

Robertson Flower Farm manager Katrin Rosse with Laura Pytlik among the celosia on Baragara Rd.

Robertson Flower Farm manager Katrin Rosse with Laura Pytlik among the celosia on Baragara Rd. Mike Knott BUN090519FLOWER1

IF YOU'VE been busy this week looking for a Mother's Day gift you're not the only one.

Local flower farm Robertson Flower Farm have been picking and packing an array of flowers for one of their busiest weeks of the year.

"Throughout the season we are doing weekly plantings to keep the constant supply for flower markets, but as the Mother's Day orders are much bigger, we have planted more for that period and will be picking and sending out a lot more as well,” manager at the farm Katrin Rosse said.

Ms Rosse said heading towards winter, Queensland flower farms had a sweet spot to serve, as the soft-winter weather means they can still produce sunflowers and grow premium quality lilies and gladioli.

Anika Jungnitsch, Dana Harbsmeier, Katrin Rosse and Laura Pytlik. Mike Knott BUN090519FLOWER2

Other than sending flowers to markets and wholesalers in city, Robertson Flower Farm is also supplying local florists and is hosting a Big Mother's Day Flower Sale at their farm gate.

"For us it's definitely one of the highlights of the season,” she said.

"We encourage people to get their flowers locally, supporting farmers and also using the benefit of getting them farm fresh as they just last so much longer.

"As for choice, we'll have Chrysanthemums, Lilies, Gladioli, Sunflowers and Celosia, all that's in season now.”

Robertson Flower Farm is open today from 8.30am-5.30pm, tomorrow 8.30am-5.30pm and Sunday from 7am until sold out.

The farm is at 451 Bargara Rd.