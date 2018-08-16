Menu
GET INVOLVED: Pick your own strawberries at Tinaberries.
Pick your own berries or enjoy a freshly made ice cream

16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
IF STRAWBERRY picking, ice cream and a short trip to the beach sounds like a good morning or afternoon, the time is now.

Pick-your-own strawberries is currently in full swing at Tinaberries, with plenty of fruit waiting to be picked.

Tinaberries' Tina McPherson said the cold nights had resulted in a "magnificent” strawberry season this year.

She said the cool weather has enabled "the sugars to set beautifully”.

Ms McPherson said while there had been much anticipation for picking your own berries , they have also been met with a high demand for their strawberry and passionfruit ice cream.

Picking your own will now be open from 9am to 5.30pm every day until the end of the season.

Tinaberries is at 15 Zinks Rd. For more information, phone 4159 3001.

