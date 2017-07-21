22°
Pick up a country pub for the cost of a house

Mikayla Haupt
| 21st Jul 2017 3:48 PM
CHARACTER: Pub for the price of a house.
ARE you looking for a splash of colour in your life?

With more character and charisma than most country pubs, the Mulgildie Hotel might be just what you're looking for.

Owner of the playful pub Julie South said when she and her husband first saw it 14 years ago, they had no intention of buying it.

"We went and had a look and we weren't going to buy it but we stayed the night and I just loved it,” she said.

"It's in the countryside which I was always around growing up and it's surrounded with great people.

"We did all of the painting and art ourselves, just to brighten it up as my husband and I are both artists.”

Ms South said the Cowboy themed pub had multiple people taking photos out the front every single day.

Sadly selling the pub so she can undergo knee surgery and then retire, Ms South said while it may be hard work, it's worth it.

"I'm looking to retire and I need a knee operation so I have to sell the pub,” she said.

"We're only asking $460,000 and you can buy a house for that.

"This would be great for a family and really good for the kids, they'll even be able to earn a bit of pocket money.”

Only two and a half hours west of Bundaberg, the 14 guest rooms, two restaurants and bar holds numerous events with people from Bundaberg and abroad meeting at the Mulgildie Hotel.

Ms South said there will be vintage cars and karaoke on at the pub tomorrow and a motorbike one next weekend.

"We're always doing something,” she said.

While there have been a couple of people call to inquire about the pub, no sale has been made yet.

For more details about the pub phone 4167 2107.

Fast facts

  • 14 guest rooms
  • 2 restaurants
  • Large county bar with loads of charm
  • 3221 square metre block with room for campers
  • On the Burnett Highway, 2 and a half hours west of Bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg burnett region business hotel property pubs real estate

