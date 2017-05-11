Pick of the crop for $10

MOTHER'S DAY: The Endeavour Foundation is selling bunches of chrysanthemums for Mother's Day.

THE Endeavour Foundation is putting the "mum” in Mother's Day with its annual bunches of chrysanthemums for sale and Friday is your last chance to snap up an arrangement.

For more than 20 years community volunteers have gathered to harvest crops in Bundaberg, of which profits benefit people with disability.

"The funds we raise will be used to partner with people with a disability to explore the possibilities within their own lives, whether that's employment, community access, life skill development or independent living,” site manager Robert Campbell said.

Carefully controlled lighting is used to ensure the plants bloom just in time for May 14.

Bunches are available for $10 at Endeavour Foundation's Bundaberg office at 7 Fitzgerald St.