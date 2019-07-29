Pic gallery: Inside Bundy couple's steampunk wedding

IN MODERN times weddings have progressed from the traditional church ceremony to smaller affairs in a garden or on the beach.

But Bundaberg couple Danielle Anink and Andrew Strehlau have taken it further with having a steampunk themed wedding.

The happy couple were married on Saturday at Alexandra Park.

The style incorporates historic settings with steam-powered machinery.

Attendees were asked to dress to the theme and celebrant Diane Donnarumma also dressed for the occasion.

She has been a celebrant for 10 years and said it was the first time she had done a themed wedding like this.

"It was amazing, I was so impressed with the outfits,” she said.

"When they (the bride and groom) came to me and said they were doing this theme they said they'd really like me to dress up as well.

"With any wedding I do try and dress accordingly and always ask couples so I blend in and don't clash with anyone.

"Sometimes couple like to do a colour theme, it was really great and amazing to be part of something different.”

She said the couple even had a leather look top hat cake.

"The groom had his outfit made by hand, his jacket was velvet and made to fit him, and the bride found a dress and had it altered to how she wanted it,” she said.

Ms Donnarumma said in the past 10 years she's done about 130 weddings.

She said she likes to include the whole family in ceremonies from parents, grandparents and children.

"Sometimes I get the mothers on both sides to be the witnesses, or get the fathers to hand over the rings and it can be a surprise for them and they get quite emotional, it's a way of them giving their child away in marriage,” she said.

"There could even be special poems or readings in the ceremony.

"With mixed families children can feel a bit nervous so I might get them to sign a special certificate to say they're all part of that family.

"Sometimes I do a sand ceremony where they each fill a bottle with different coloured sands and their colour represents them.

"I like to include the whole family in the ceremony.”