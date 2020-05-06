Photoshoot sessions for the soul

SOUL SESSIONS: Photographer Jemma Snaith's daughter Amirah Davies. This image is from a series of images she captured as part of a soul session.

POWERFUL images have the ability to tell a story and one photographer intends to touch the soul by portraying a raw, authentic reality through her work.

Jemma Snaith has lived in Bundaberg on and off for most of her life, but has called the region home for the last 15 years.

SOUL SESSIONS: Photographer Jemma Snaith is offering photography sessions for the soul.

Specialising in portraits and fine art photography, Ms Snaith said she loves creative experimentation, capturing the beauty of special moments and pushing her limits.

The photographer said she first found her love for the art when she was 13-years-old and her father purchased a digital camera.

“I didn’t have anyone to model for me when I was 13, so I learnt to express myself through creative self portraits and I would set the camera up on books, ceiling fans or the clothesline,” Ms Snaith said.

“I would press the ten second timer, run to pose and repeat it until I captured my exact vision and then spend hours using my editing program.”

SPECIAL MOMENTS: Photographer Jemma Snaith with daughter Amirah Davies, 6.

But it wasn’t until Ms Snaith became the mother-of-three girls that she discovered a beauty far deeper than the first layer.

She fell in love with photography all over again, as she began looking to capture emotion and authenticity, rather than look for the perfect pose.

“I feel so lucky to be able to capture special memories and moments and tell stories through images that will last for generations,” Ms Snaith said.

“It really is rewarding for me to see the end result for myself, but especially for my clients.”

SPECIAL MOMENTS: A selection of images taken by Jemma Snaith from Jemma Louise Photography.

Working on a new project, the professional photographer is now offering ‘soul sessions’, a concept she pieced together to capture images that make others feel and think deeply.

“Soul sessions, to me, are a deep, evoking and creative session … the kind of session where we create a photo that can speak 1000 words and a piece of art that means something to you, but other eyes see differently,” Ms Snaith said.

“Aside from the technical skill of capturing the image, there is also a personal approach from the photographer and client when editing, nuances in lighting and it often tells a story to evoke feeling or emotion.”

Ms Snaith recently released a series of images to highlight her six-year-old daughter’s experience with the health pandemic, which caused heightened levels of anxiety and confusion around the world.

“Together we created a story, expressed our feelings and spoke about how we both view the current world we live in and what hope we wanted for the future,” Ms Snaith said.

“The world is forever changing and the weight our children have to carry with all their feelings is so heavy and I felt it was important for us to really dig deep to express them in a healthy way, which for us was through art.”

The talented photographer said the collection speaks differently to her and her daughter, but portrays anxiety, sadness, anger, love and peace.

“I feel that not only children, but every single human in the world right now is going through so many mixed emotions and some that we have never experienced before,” Ms Snaith said.

“More than ever mental health and awareness for mental health is so important as it helps to remove stigma and I am always going to advocate for something positive like that.”

Ms Snaith said she encourages anyone who is struggling to express how they are feeling through art, as it may assist in alleviating unwanted angst.

“Whether you love photography or have never been interested in picking up a camera, try something new,” she said.

“Photography, painting, building something, making a collage, anything … art is freedom of expression and we all need freedom right now.”

Ms Snaith is now accepting tentative bookings from June onwards.

Email Jemmalouisephotography@hotmail.com or visit her Facebook and Instagram accounts at Jemma Louise Photography.