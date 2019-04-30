PHOTOS: You won't believe what this super cute quoll eats

HE MIGHT be oh so cute, and Alexandra Park Zoo's newest arrival is sure to draw a crowd, but this little bundle also has a fierce streak.

The still-to-be named spotted-tail quoll's carnivorous diet will include diced up rats, yep tasty rats.

The largest of its species, in the wild the fierce predator eats birds, reptiles and mammals such as bandicoots, possums, echidnas and rabbits.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The male spotted-tail quoll, also known as a tiger quoll or spot-tailed quoll, is now on display, giving zoo-goers the chance to get up close and personal with marsupial, although viewing will be slightly restricted while the quoll settles into its new home.

Earlier this month Bundaberg Regional Council's environmental and natural resources spokesman Wayne Honor said initially the quoll will be restricted to one side of the enclosure with limited public viewing while he undergoes a quarantine period of 30 days, after which he will be provided with the full enclosure space.

Cr Honor siad the zoo's newest attraction had arrived from from Devils at Cradle, a unique Tasmanian conservation sanctuary located at the entrance to the World Heritage listed Cradle Mountain National Park.

But Cr Honor said the quoll was native along Eastern Australia and could even be spotted locally.

"This species can be found in the Bundaberg region but they are endangered due to habitat fragmentation so consider yourself very lucky if you see one in the wild," he said.

"I was fortunate to spot one in the wild near South Kolan last year."

Cr Honor said the spotted-tail quoll was the largest of the quoll species, reaching an average of 3.5kg to 4kg for males, and 1.8kg for females.

"They are also the longest marsupial carnivore, with males reaching lengths of up to 1.3 metres," he said.

Head to Alexandra Park Zoo, Quay St to see the quoll.