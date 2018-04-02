PHOTOS: Woodgate fair proves to be sweet holiday treat

POPULAR ATTRACTION: Morning showers did not deter the hundreds of people who turned out for the fair.

HUNDREDS of families hopped along to this year's Easter at Woodgate Fair today.

Despite a few early morning showers, festivities went off without a hitch and market-goers

took to the fair and enjoyed a day in the beachside community.

People flocked from all across the region to the fair, which has been held in various formats during the last two decades.

There was no shortage of things to do, from camel rides to hours of live entertainment, more than 200 market stalls and plenty of activities for children.

Many enjoyed the games in sideshow alley, and scaling the rock wall was a particular hit with younger attendees.

The event included a raffle fundraiser, with a first prize of $1000, with all proceeds going back into the community.

Site co-ordinater Traci Osborn told the NewsMail the money would help fund the installation of air-conditioners in the beachside community's hall.

She said a lot of community clubs, including the camera club, fitness club and Woodgate singers, would all benefit from the funds.