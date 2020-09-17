PHOTOS: Wheels start turning on Bundy’s new depot

THE new multimillion-dollar Just Freight purpose built depot facility is set to increase service efficiency and allow the business to grow into the future.

With the ground work starting at 6am yesterday, Just Freight's Bernie, Aaron and Holly Kemps were excited for the development to start taking shape.

Just Freight is a family-owned freight company offering daily services from Bundaberg to Brisbane.

The new depot is set to be double the size under roof of their current facility with recessed loading docks to help increase efficiency, a sorting conveyor system and an office space which is also double the size of the existing space.

BIG PLANS: Artist impressions for Just Freight's new purpose built depot in Bundaberg.

When Just Freight was founded they had two employees and two vans.

Now the company employs 18 locals with 18 vehicles, with Aaron, Holly and Tyson Kemps joining the business.

Holly Kemps said this depot would be the "first of it's kind" in Bundy.

She said since the COVID-19 pandemic the volume of work was similar to what they do pre-Christmas as online shopping surged.

They said on average they were handling 1500 consignments per day - and consignments could range from one parcel to 10 pallets.

Aaron Kemps said they used to have spare trucks in the yard but now they were all in use just to keep up with the volume of work coming in.

He said they had also put on 3-4 more staff since the pandemic hit.

Bernie Kemps said the Bundaberg region was headed for growth and a new facility would allow them to increase services and allow for their own expansion as a business.

The new depot's roof will be 66m x 55m and constructed on the ground before about eight cranes will be used to place it on the building.

Having secured the 21,000m² block in November with the planning and approval work undertaken in January, they were now on the home stretch.

They said stage 1 of the development should be completed in four to five months, with the building process potentially requiring 50-100 jobs.

Bernie Kemps said Stage 2 would include a warehousing facility.

For more information about Just Freight click here.

