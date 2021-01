They’re Bundy’s busy streets we all know and love.

While we know them now to be bitumen and busy, there was a time where some of Bundy’s best known streetscapes were dirt roads.

The State Library of Queensland has released a series of images of some of Bundaberg’s streets way back when.

Check them out in the gallery below.

