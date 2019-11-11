PHOTOS: Vandals go on massive attack of new business's cars

A LOCAL businessman has spoken out after vandals carried out a disgusting rampage on Saturday.

The new backpacker business said someone entered their grounds on Saturday night and damaged 34 tyres on numerous cars, then left.

The business owner said it was a huge problem, and had been reported it to police.

He said they hadn't yet installed CCTV because they were still setting up.

The business owner, who did not want to be identified at this stage, said he had one message for the vandals:

"I'm sure you're such a gloomy person, but I hope you will be happy in the future," he said.

"If you live in your life with wisdom, your life will be better. Poor boy."

Six of their cars had all four tyres slashed, while others had one or more slashed.

If you have information on the attack, contact Police Link on 131 444.