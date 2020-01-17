Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crews respond to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Deeragun where a ute flipped.
Crews respond to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Deeragun where a ute flipped.
Environment

PHOTOS: Ute hits trees, flips over water pipe

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
17th Jan 2020 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

About 11.30am, a ute flipped at Deeragun after hitting trees in the centre divide.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said both lanes were blocked for about 10 minutes while the car was moved out of the way of oncoming traffic.

As of 12.20pm, one lane was open.

 

Crews respond to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Deeragun where a ute flipped.
Crews respond to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Deeragun where a ute flipped.

 

It is understood the man had minor injuries but was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service were also on scene to assist.

More Stories

Show More
car crash photos ute crash water pipe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former minister lands senior role in Greensill ‘family’

        premium_icon Former minister lands senior role in Greensill ‘family’

        News SHE was the nation’s first female foreign minister and now Julie Bishop is taking on an interesting new role with Bundy connections.

        • 17th Jan 2020 3:51 PM
        Man, 60s, taken to hospital after getting kicked by horse

        premium_icon Man, 60s, taken to hospital after getting kicked by horse

        News PARAMEDICS, including Critical Care, were called to Gooburrum after a man in his...

        Fixture for Bundy Big Bash final to be decided tonight

        premium_icon Fixture for Bundy Big Bash final to be decided tonight

        Sport Local teams are waiting with bated breath as last round of the Aussie Bundy Big...

        Region ready for some relieving rainfall after dryspell

        premium_icon Region ready for some relieving rainfall after dryspell

        News DESPITE only recording 24mm of rain so far this month, Bundy has still had three...