PHOTOS: Two people local police would like to speak to

Bundaberg police have released CCTV images of some people that may be able to help with investigations into a number of offences around the region.

If you recognise anyone pictured or have information that can help police with their investigations, contact them and quote the corresponding reference number.

Police ask people not to approach anyone they believe to be pictured.

Johanna Boulevard, Bundaberg

If you recognise this person contact police and quote the reference QP2100474507.

Police believe the person in this image may be able to help officers with investigations into a recent shop steal which occurred about 3pm on March 7.

George St, Bundaberg Central

If you recognise this person contact police and quote the reference QP2100597369.

Police believe the person in this image may be able to help officers with investigations into a recent burglary which occurred about 1am on Tuesday.

If you have information that can help police with their investigations you can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or by calling 131 444.

You can also report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or reporting online.

