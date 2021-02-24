PHOTOS: Two charged following police drug raids

Two people have been charged and another two are helping police with investigations after raids in Wallaville and Gin Gin allegedly uncovered drug offending.

Two people have been charged and a further two are assisting police following two search warrants allegedly uncovered marijuana plants growing as well as dried leaf and utensils.

Gin Gin and South Kolan police raided homes in Wallaville and Gin Gin on Monday.

During the raid of the Wallaville house police allegedly found four large marijuana plants growing in a makeshift greenhouse at the rear of the home which were between 2.3m and 3m in height.

1.09kg of dried marijuana was also allegedly found in a cupboard.

Further weapon and drug related offences were also uncovered.

Meanwhile, during another raid at Gin Gin police allegedly found multiple clip seal bags of marijuana with a combined weight of 290 grams and multiple drug utensils.

A 38-year-old Wallaville man has been charged with multiple offences including producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possess utensils, authority required to possess explosives and fail to properly dispose of needle and syringe.

He is schedule to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 3.

A 57-year-old Wallaville man is currently assisting police with their inquiries in relation to the matter.

A 29-year-old Gin Gin man has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possess utensils or pipes that had been used and possess property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of an offence.

He is scheduled to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 29.

A 20-year-old Gin Gin man is currently assisting police with their inquiries in relation to the matter.

