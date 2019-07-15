PHOTOS: Tigers slip past hawks

CLOSE ATTENTION: Avondale' s Kristin Gibbs looks to pass the ball before she is tagged.

WOMEN'S LEAGUE TAG: Tags on and laces tied, the Northern District's Rugby League Women's League Tag competition has proved there's plenty of room on the field for women's sport.

Yesterday the Avondale Tigers beat home side Gin Gin Hawks in the last round before semi-finals, 16-0.

The competition's third team Agnes Water Marlins was on a bye.

Rivals on the field, the teams are eager to see the sport and women's competition grow.

Gin Gin's Miranda Lammin said she joined the inaugural women's Hawks team was to help the community.

Tamara Young goes for distance for Gin Gin. Brian Cassidy

"(It's about) pulling the community together and getting that atmosphere back into Gin Gin and bringing that spirit back into the Northern Districts football,” she said.

"With Gin Gin having to sit out last year for the Northern Districts Rugby League, having the women's team has definitely brought that atmosphere that our community really needed.

"The community is getting behind us and supporting us, which is great to see.”

Lammin said the game was different from touch football, and definitely not as easy as it looked.

"It's challenging but again it's been great to learn and I've really enjoyed myself,” she said.

"And I speak for my team as well.

"From when we first started, not having played at all, from that first game to now, into the end of the season, we've really gelled together.

"We've come so far as a team so hopefully we can keep the momentum going and hopefully bring in some of the younger girls in our community as well.

"We feel as a team that's what it's all about, guiding those young ones through.”

Avondale Tigers manager Bindi Branch it had been a great season for the girls so far with only one loss.

Branch said they had been training hard and focusing on their line defence as a team.

This is the second year in the competition for the Tigers who won last year's grand final against Agnes Water and were undefeated.

Branch said she believed it would continue to grow.

"I think it will grow as there is lot more support coming out to the games and watching and cheering for the women,” she said.

"More people are becoming aware that the sport exists in the local area.”

Having watched the first season as a supporter, Branch said this season she wanted to help the club and stepped up to manage the women's team.

"I also love the social aspect of the sport, the friends I've made and the events I have attended from fund raising to just enjoying a drink after the game,” she said.

The next WLT game will be held at South Kolan on July 28. The NDRL grand final will be held at Avondale on August 11 and there will be a free bus running from the Railway Hotel to the grounds at 11am.

To book phone the Railway Hotel on 4151 3247.