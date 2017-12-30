PHOTOS: Three-level home on market for $1.6 million

BEACHSIDE LIVING: This home along the Esplanade at Woodgate has ocean views from its numerous decks.

PICTURE this.

It's just past midnight, you're lying in bed, unable to sleep, and suddenly you have a craving for a warm nightcap.

You push the covers to the side, flop out of bed and walk a few paces where, hidden behind folding doors is your very own bar, complete with sink, microwave and fridge.

A hideaway bar is just one of the many features of 3 Esplanade Street at Woodgate, which is on the market for $1.6 million.

A built-in bar in the master suite is a nice touch at this home.

The family home is spread over three levels and makes the most of its seaside position with a beachfront terrace adjoining the master bedroom.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom residence is set on 759sqm, and has a solar-heated inground saltwater pool, undercover entertainment area, four-car garage, shed and workshop.

The kitchen features Caesarstone benchtops, gas cooktop and electric oven, with a formal dining area to enjoy the fruits of your labour.

Three bathrooms means you'll never have to wait to use the toilet.

A combination of timber, carpet and tiled floor space means you won't have to spend hours cleaning, either. The home is fully fenced with an electronic gate.

While property agents have reported the coastal fringes of Bundaberg as performing well in the last quarter, Woodgate remains a hidden gem.

With its laidback lifestyle, and just a 40-minute drive from Bundy, the town has a lot going for it.

This home along the esplanade at Woodgate is for sale.

Residents can enjoy 16km of unspoilt beachfront, walk the tracks through Woodgate National Park or have a drink at the hotel.

If the price of the home is a little too steep for your budget, there are plenty of other homes in the area that might catch your attention.