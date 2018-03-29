PHOTOS: The outrageously luxe Bargara home with no set price

National award-winning "The Glass House" at 51 Woongarra Scenic Dr, Bargara has recently been listed for sale.

A NATIONAL award-winning home that has been described as "breathtaking” and "a dream” could be your very own slice of paradise in Bargara.

"The Glass House” at 51 Woongarra Scenic Dr, was recently listed for sale and boasts four bedrooms with ensuites, three storeys, a heated pool and spa, fully equipped commercial-grade kitchen and the beach right at the doorstep.

But what is the price for your own slice of paradise pie?

Well that's all up to the prospective buyer, according to the real estate.

Perry Edmondson-Clark from Queensland Sotheby's International Realty said the home was currently listed as an Expressions of Interest.

"We don't have an exact price for this property and it will be up to the buyer to put forward an offer,” he said.

"I have already had quite a few phone calls about it.

"It is quite a unique property so it will come down to quite unique buyers.”

Mr Edmondson-Clark said its current owner spared no expense when building and designing the home in 2010.

"It has amazing features including an all commercial grade kitchen and appliances that you would find in a restaurant,” he said.

"The way it presents when you walk in the front door is like your own exclusive private island- it is your sanctuary.”

Big windows give the bedrooms a beautiful view. Domain

Mr Edmondson-Clark said "The Glass House” was a multi-award winning design created by LG International Architects as well as SBT designs and built by Steve Coates Constructions.

In 2010, it won Wide Bay Burnett House of the Year and has been described as "breathtaking” by Master Builders Australia judges.

Listed on Domain, the three-storey residence is described as featuring a "strong focus on natural materials with a series of water features reflecting the natural water course flowing through the 2,239sq m property”.

The stunning home looks just as pristine from the outside. Domain

It also includes a glass Domus lift, entire floor master suite and award-winning landscape.

A central open-plan kitchen is equipped with a large range of commercial-grade Gaggenau appliances including a Teppanyaki plate, steamer and two wine refrigerators.

The home features entertaining decks and an outdoor space featuring a wood-fired pizza oven, gas barbecue and powder room while the master bedroom encompasses the entire second level.

It's luxurious ensuite contains a rain shower, electric bench storage, soft-close drawers, a heated towel rack and electric blinds.

"It would have to be one of the most amazing properties I have ever had the privilege of viewing in the region,” Mr Edmondson-Clark said.

To find out more, visit https://bit.ly/2E3zFZS.

The kitchen and dining area of the Woongarra Scenic Dr home. Domain

Features