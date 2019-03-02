PHOTOS: Sunken Tobruk comes alive

UP CLOSE WITH THE TOBRUK: Local photographer Tracy Olive has had an up close encounter with ex-HMAS Tobruk while it lies on the sea floor.

BUNDABERG'S Tracy Olive has the amazing sights she captured during the first dive of the ex-HMAS Tobruk site.

Yesterday marked eight months since the vessel settled on the sea floor and Ms Olive said the amount of growth and marine life already calling it home was stunning.

Ms Olive (inset) said when she watch the ship sink to its new home, she felt like it was a sad ending, but that feeling changed earlier this week.

She joined a group of 11 people, all of who were qualified, on the Lady Musgrave Experience to dive the site.

She found an underwater world brimming with life, from oysters and other shells, to countless fish and groupers more than 1m long, all part of the ecosystem that's established itself on the former navy ship.

Ms Olive said the dive site was a fantastic addition for tourism in the Bundaberg region.

Lady Musgrave Experience skipper Brett Lakey said he would run his first commercial dive this weekend and if it was anything like the recent trip it would be fantastic

He said they did two dives, the first an orientation and exploring the outside, and the second a penetration dive that saw them enter the Tobruk.

With its close mooring place, he said you could jump off the Main Event and be on top of the Tobruk.

Mr Lakey said the dives would be up to an hour, with a warm meal back on the boat.

Mr Lakey said the ex-HMAS Tobruk dive would cost $288, and had been met with a wave of interest locally and further afield.

For more of Tracy Olive's work follow her on Instagram @tracyolive.