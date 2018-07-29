Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP STYLE: Bundaberg Cup, Lady of the Day winner Trudy Bryer.
TOP STYLE: Bundaberg Cup, Lady of the Day winner Trudy Bryer. Brian Cassidy
News

PHOTOS: Style abounds at Bundy race day

Sarah Steger
by
29th Jul 2018 6:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LACE and velvet.

That was the standard at the Bundaberg Cup race day's Fashions on the Field this year.

Winner Trudy Bryer, 36, said she had been planning her entire outfit since March and loved the theme her ensemble centred around.

"The theme was winter chic so I've got a bit of fur around my neck, and my dress it a wintry long sleeve," Mrs Bryer told the NewsMail.

The mother of two said while she had carefully selected her teal and navy garments online, her husband Justin's get-up was all local.

"I matched his outfit to mine," Mrs Bryer laughed.

"Usually he'll get a choice but this time he didn't get a say."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

To top off her classy look, Mrs Bryer wore a felt hat, which she had made in Mt Isa.

"I always use the same milliner every time," she said,

Mrs Bryer said fashions on the field was definitely a passion of hers and something she could not get enough of.

"It's my thing," she said.

"Or my obsession, as my husband calls it."

She admitted the win at Saturday's races was a "lovely surprise" but by no means the be all and end all.

"I just enjoy putting outfits together and getting dressed up," she laughed.

Mrs Bryer, who had her second child just four months ago, said her love for fashion, as well as her styling abilities, had ripened with her age.

"It's one of the things I missed when I was pregnant," she said.

"But I never used to be good at it. I used to wear the short dresses and that but now I know to wear the long, elegant dresses."

The mum said she competed in and out of Bundy every year and was already planning for the next big event - the Ulton Race Day on September 1.

"I'm looking forward to the Melbourne Cup as well," she said.

"I compete outside of Bundaberg as well. The furthest I've been is the Sunshine Coast.

"It's a lot of fun, getting all your little bits and pieces."

fashions on the field racing
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    A sizzling stand on DV

    A sizzling stand on DV

    Community BARGARA firefighters have publicly taken a stand against domestic violence.

    • 29th Jul 2018 6:54 PM
    Ladies still dancing after 23 years

    Ladies still dancing after 23 years

    News Special bonds keep dancers going

    • 29th Jul 2018 6:53 PM
    Pet store chain in liquidation

    premium_icon Pet store chain in liquidation

    Business Decision 'mainly a strategic one'

    • 29th Jul 2018 6:50 PM
    New CycleFest gets the tick of approval

    premium_icon New CycleFest gets the tick of approval

    News Peak bodies embrace the changes to biggest cycling event in region

    Local Partners