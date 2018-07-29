PHOTOS: Style abounds at Bundy race day

LACE and velvet.

That was the standard at the Bundaberg Cup race day's Fashions on the Field this year.

Winner Trudy Bryer, 36, said she had been planning her entire outfit since March and loved the theme her ensemble centred around.

"The theme was winter chic so I've got a bit of fur around my neck, and my dress it a wintry long sleeve," Mrs Bryer told the NewsMail.

The mother of two said while she had carefully selected her teal and navy garments online, her husband Justin's get-up was all local.

"I matched his outfit to mine," Mrs Bryer laughed.

"Usually he'll get a choice but this time he didn't get a say."

To top off her classy look, Mrs Bryer wore a felt hat, which she had made in Mt Isa.

"I always use the same milliner every time," she said,

Mrs Bryer said fashions on the field was definitely a passion of hers and something she could not get enough of.

"It's my thing," she said.

"Or my obsession, as my husband calls it."

She admitted the win at Saturday's races was a "lovely surprise" but by no means the be all and end all.

"I just enjoy putting outfits together and getting dressed up," she laughed.

Mrs Bryer, who had her second child just four months ago, said her love for fashion, as well as her styling abilities, had ripened with her age.

"It's one of the things I missed when I was pregnant," she said.

"But I never used to be good at it. I used to wear the short dresses and that but now I know to wear the long, elegant dresses."

The mum said she competed in and out of Bundy every year and was already planning for the next big event - the Ulton Race Day on September 1.

"I'm looking forward to the Melbourne Cup as well," she said.

"I compete outside of Bundaberg as well. The furthest I've been is the Sunshine Coast.

"It's a lot of fun, getting all your little bits and pieces."