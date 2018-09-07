PHOTOS: Students hop on board to help the bilby

A SEA of green could be seen at Kalkie State School to help save Australia's endangered long-eared marsupial, the bilby.

The students pulled up their green socks, put on their large green hats and brought a smile to school on Thursday to raise money and awareness for National Bilby Day, which is on Sunday.

Senior teacher Judith Stutchbury said it was wonderful to see the children support such a cause.

National Bilby Day is held annually on the second Sunday in September to draw the attention of the Australian community to the plight of the bilby. The day was gazetted in 2005 after Frank Manthey lobbied the Federal Government.

This special day is used as a focal point to promote community events to fundraise and create awareness about the bilby.

No other Australian species has the honour of having its own national day.

The students raised money by buying bilby chocolates to support the Save the Bilby Fund. To find out more about the fund go to www.savethebilbyfund.com.