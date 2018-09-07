Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NATIONAL BILBY DAY: Charlotte Maton with Big Bilby at Kalkie State School
NATIONAL BILBY DAY: Charlotte Maton with Big Bilby at Kalkie State School Mike Knott BUN060918BILBY4
Environment

PHOTOS: Students hop on board to help the bilby

Emma Reid
by
7th Sep 2018 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEA of green could be seen at Kalkie State School to help save Australia's endangered long-eared marsupial, the bilby.

The students pulled up their green socks, put on their large green hats and brought a smile to school on Thursday to raise money and awareness for National Bilby Day, which is on Sunday.

Senior teacher Judith Stutchbury said it was wonderful to see the children support such a cause.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

National Bilby Day is held annually on the second Sunday in September to draw the attention of the Australian community to the plight of the bilby. The day was gazetted in 2005 after Frank Manthey lobbied the Federal Government.

This special day is used as a focal point to promote community events to fundraise and create awareness about the bilby.

No other Australian species has the honour of having its own national day.

The students raised money by buying bilby chocolates to support the Save the Bilby Fund. To find out more about the fund go to www.savethebilbyfund.com.

bilby bundaberg judith stutchbury kalkie state school queensland education save the bilby
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    The lengths Phillip will go

    premium_icon The lengths Phillip will go

    News BUNDABERG's Phillip Fresta has undoubtedly made the cut for the Playhouse Theatre's upcoming production.

    Court orders sale of Bargara home

    premium_icon Court orders sale of Bargara home

    Property Auction follows years in court

    Hairdresser's life touched by cancer

    premium_icon Hairdresser's life touched by cancer

    Health 'I had no symptoms, no lumps, no nothing'

    Bundy boy ready to repeat history

    premium_icon Bundy boy ready to repeat history

    News Bundy boy embraces another finals series for the Melbourne Storm

    • 7th Sep 2018 11:42 AM

    Local Partners