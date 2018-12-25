Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SANTA SURPRISE: Dharma Lawton, Jodie Lawton, Kobie Lawton, Santa Claus and Mally Dunne at Riverview.
SANTA SURPRISE: Dharma Lawton, Jodie Lawton, Kobie Lawton, Santa Claus and Mally Dunne at Riverview. Mike Knott BUN241218SAN1
Community

PHOTOS: Special visit has kids fired up for Christmas Day

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
25th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

SANTA took a break from preparing his sleigh and checking his lists to visit the kids of Elliott Heads and Riverview today.

The festive tradition, celebrating 30 years of putting smiles on many little faces, had locals and visitors eagerly bordering the roadside for the special sight.

The jolly man himself teamed up with the Rural fire Service and SES, travelling in a fire truck through every street in the area, handing out lollies and spreading joy.

RFS crew leader Mark Murphy had been part of the Christmas Eve festivities for 21 years, and said it was great to see those he once visited now bringing their own children and grandchildren for the event.

"They're loving it, they have a ball every time they see us come through every year,” he said.

He said the annual drive through the area had received more hype than some years.

SES group leader Sharyn Kilby said seeing Santa had gotten all the kids really excited, and the special day also helped spread awareness.

"Santa's been visiting the children and handing out community awareness booklets,” she said.

christmas eve rural fire serivice santa ses surprise tradition
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Hinkler Central Woolworths evacuated

    Hinkler Central Woolworths evacuated

    News WOOLWORTH'S at Hinkler Central has been evacuated.

    Driver accused of hit and run remanded in custody

    premium_icon Driver accused of hit and run remanded in custody

    News 30 charges laid after alleged crime spree

    Windy weather: Bundy beach-goers might need a plan B

    premium_icon Windy weather: Bundy beach-goers might need a plan B

    Weather Windy days and high tides could dampen holiday plans

    Neighbouring dogs found browsing in Kmart

    Neighbouring dogs found browsing in Kmart

    Offbeat Security guards take care of pooches found in store

    Local Partners