PHOTOS: Special visit has kids fired up for Christmas Day

SANTA took a break from preparing his sleigh and checking his lists to visit the kids of Elliott Heads and Riverview today.

The festive tradition, celebrating 30 years of putting smiles on many little faces, had locals and visitors eagerly bordering the roadside for the special sight.

The jolly man himself teamed up with the Rural fire Service and SES, travelling in a fire truck through every street in the area, handing out lollies and spreading joy.

RFS crew leader Mark Murphy had been part of the Christmas Eve festivities for 21 years, and said it was great to see those he once visited now bringing their own children and grandchildren for the event.

"They're loving it, they have a ball every time they see us come through every year,” he said.

He said the annual drive through the area had received more hype than some years.

SES group leader Sharyn Kilby said seeing Santa had gotten all the kids really excited, and the special day also helped spread awareness.

"Santa's been visiting the children and handing out community awareness booklets,” she said.